Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $23.42

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $22.73. Couchbase shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 9,019 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

