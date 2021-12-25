Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $140,213.72 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68.

On Thursday, September 30th, Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $91,369.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

