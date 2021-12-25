Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 1,538 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $240,143.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $139,992.07.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $159.44 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

