Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Critical Comparison

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Regency Centers 0 9 6 0 2.40

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $72.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cousins Properties pays out 151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 128.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 16.36% 2.73% 1.74% Regency Centers 29.44% 5.00% 2.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.92 $237.28 million $0.82 48.10 Regency Centers $1.02 billion 12.28 $44.89 million $1.95 37.36

Cousins Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Cousins Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.