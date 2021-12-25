Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

JNJ opened at $168.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

