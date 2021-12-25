Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as high as C$6.20. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 2,291,681 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

