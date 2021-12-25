Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.64. 894,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 866,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

