Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires $14,070.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

