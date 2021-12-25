Critical Survey: Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 1.24 $2.86 million $0.17 32.97 AppLovin $1.45 billion 24.19 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Decisionpoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Decisionpoint Systems and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $105.07, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.