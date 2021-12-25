CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.