DAOventures Market Cap Reaches $748,188.57 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $748,188.57 and approximately $99.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008004 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003895 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004032 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

