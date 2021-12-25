DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head to Head Comparison

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DATATRAK International and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.55 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -1,048.95 E2open Parent $330.01 million 9.92 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.16%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

E2open Parent beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

