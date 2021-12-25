Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $161.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.90 million to $162.00 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $616.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $721.84 million, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $726.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MSP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE MSP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Datto has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.