Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

