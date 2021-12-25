Day & Ennis LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.