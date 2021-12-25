Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.88. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 5,335,584 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DML. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,186.85.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

