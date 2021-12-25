DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 166.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

