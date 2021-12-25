Desjardins Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.06. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NYSE BMO opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.