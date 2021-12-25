Dev Protocol Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $19,550.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

