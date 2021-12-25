DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,750 shares of company stock worth $14,674,801.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

