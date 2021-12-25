Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,902,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,958,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,968,000.

DFUS stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

