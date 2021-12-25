Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 293 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

