Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.09. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

