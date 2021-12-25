Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 479.1% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.47 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

