Doliver Advisors LP Has $5.48 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.