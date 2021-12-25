Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.