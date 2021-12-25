Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.