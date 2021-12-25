Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold 16,989 shares of company stock valued at $977,355 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$63.10. 62,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,759. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$46.56 and a 1 year high of C$63.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

