Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRETF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$18.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

