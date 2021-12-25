Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $274.86 million and approximately $49.83 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,333,485 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars.

