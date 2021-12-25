Dynamite Price Up 3.8% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $57,694.94 and $100,099.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00388260 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008597 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.59 or 0.01230360 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

