E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.88 ($13.34).

EOAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of E.On stock opened at €12.06 ($13.55) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.76. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

