Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 242 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,470,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

