Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.