Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 26.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.