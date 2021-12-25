Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 644.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of EW opened at $128.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.