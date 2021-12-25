EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 3.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 3,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 792,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The company has a market cap of $852.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth about $26,224,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 108.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth about $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth about $10,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 211,708 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

