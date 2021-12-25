Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,662.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $12,662.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00312334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000693 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,226,322 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

