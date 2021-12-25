Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,456 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,274,000 after purchasing an additional 470,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.