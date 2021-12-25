Elitium Market Capitalization Tops $88.37 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Elitium has a market cap of $88.37 million and approximately $798,940.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00006257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

