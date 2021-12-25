Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

