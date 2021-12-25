Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 573 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.