Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 845 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

