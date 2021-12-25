Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $913.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day moving average of $900.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

