Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Trading Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

About Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.