Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,988 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $16.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Embraer by 22.4% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 640,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $21,735,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

