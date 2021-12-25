Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $90.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,570 shares of company stock worth $3,205,743. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

