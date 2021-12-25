Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 89.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 337.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.