Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $578,100.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

