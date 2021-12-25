Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.56

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 33.56 and last traded at 33.08, with a volume of 1978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 31.98.

Several research firms recently commented on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

